Previous
Photo 3748
Sunrise over Newport
And it still goes on, a fabulous sunrise this morning, the reds, the oranges, and the yellows what an incredible sight.
This was taken on a drive along the Nash road going to the Seawall area here in Newport.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2025 6:26am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
