Sunrise over Newport by stuart46
Sunrise over Newport

And it still goes on, a fabulous sunrise this morning, the reds, the oranges, and the yellows what an incredible sight.
This was taken on a drive along the Nash road going to the Seawall area here in Newport.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
