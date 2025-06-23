Previous
Above the trees by stuart46
Photo 3751

Above the trees

Another nice early morning, sunny and still on the warmish side with the sun peeping over the top of the trees near the Transporter Bridge.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact