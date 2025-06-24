Sign up
Photo 3752
Photo 3752
Clouds
A dull morning, with clouds part of it a mackerel sky, it is also a damp and wet morning not raining at the moment but has through the night.
This was taken looking up a hill with a park on the right of me
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3752
photos
17
followers
13
following
1027% complete
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2025 7:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
mackerel
