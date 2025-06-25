Previous
Park life by stuart46
Photo 3753

Park life

A miserable start to the day again, this time a grey sky, rain and on the cold side.
This was taken in a park near enough opposite to where I live, it is called the Pill Millennium centre and park.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
