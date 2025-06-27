Sign up
Previous
Photo 3755
Sun rays
A nice start to the day blue sky with clouds and with a bright sun throwing its rays all around but with a wind blowing, this was taken near to an industrial estate
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3755
photos
17
followers
13
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2025 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
clouds
,
rays
,
silhouettes
Leave a Comment
