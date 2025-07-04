Sign up
Photo 3762
Tree tops
A lovely start to the day, blue sky with little cloud and the sun bright, this photo is looking through a group of trees with the sun lighting up the top of them.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3762
photos
17
followers
13
following
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4th July 2025 7:10am
Tags
nature
,
green
,
sun
,
trees
