Seat of government by stuart46
Seat of government

A nice morning not quite as warm but still pleasant, this is a blip of our Civic Centre which looks completely different from a short time ago, then the stonework on the clock tower was filthy but now as you can see it’s sparkling.
5th July 2025

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
