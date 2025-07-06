Sign up
Photo 3764
Mountain view
A cloudy but lovely morning, still on the warmish side side with a slight breeze, this was taken looking across the valleys to the mountains and the Risca area.from the top of Alt yr yn here in Newport.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
grass
,
trees
,
clouds
,
people
,
scenery
