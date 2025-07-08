Previous
Mountain view by stuart46
Photo 3766

Mountain view

What as beautiful start to the day, blue sky with little cloud. Took another drive upto
the top of Alt yr yn where the views across the valleys are breathtaking especially on a clear day.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1031% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact