Bridge lights

Another fabulous morning with a beautiful blue sky with one or two white fluffy clouds, already warm with very little breeze, this photo is of the lights on Newports main bridge known as the town bridge.



UK, June 2024 – Acrospire collaborate with Centregreat and Newport City Council to upgrade the iconic town bridge lighting to LED, delivering 61% energy savings while preserving its historic charm.Newport Bridge (colloquially called Town Bridge), opened in 1927 across the River Usk in Newport, connects the High Street and Clarence Place with Newport Castle and Newport city centre. In line with environmental goals and cost-saving measures, in 2021 Newport City Council embarked on a city-wide initiative to transition to energy-efficient LED lighting.As part of this initiative, they recently looked to upgrade its heritage lanterns in key locations across the city centre, with the Town Bridge being among the first sites selected for renovation. Collaborating with Centregreat, the council's electrical engineering team, Acrospire was tasked with upgrading the bridge's lighting to LED while preserving its historic charm. Acrospire recommended a combination of its 31W Muirfield and 75W Hexham luminaires to replace the existing SON lanterns along the bridge. The Muirfield, a signature heritage post-top lantern, and the Hexham, inspired by Victorian gas lanterns, were chosen for their authentic design and energy efficiency. Using the 12 existing ornate columns and arrangement (2 Muirfield and 1 Hexham), with a 3000K colour temperature, the new lighting solution pays homage to the warm glow of traditional gas lamps while delivering modern performance.