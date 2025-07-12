Previous
Sunshine and rays by stuart46
Photo 3770

Sunshine and rays

Another brilliant start to a day, early start as it is our monthly mens breakfast at The Coach and Horses in Caerwent, the sun shining down on the Chepstow road and feeling hot already.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

