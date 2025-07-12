Sign up
Previous
Photo 3770
Sunshine and rays
Another brilliant start to a day, early start as it is our monthly mens breakfast at The Coach and Horses in Caerwent, the sun shining down on the Chepstow road and feeling hot already.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2025 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
rays
