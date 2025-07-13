Previous
Blazing sun by stuart46
Photo 3771

Blazing sun

Another sunny and warm morning, very little wind and what wind there is is warm, driving over to the Nash road and Goldcliff areas of Newport the sun was throwing its rays out amongst the tress on either side of the road.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

