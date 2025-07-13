Sign up
Photo 3771
Blazing sun
Another sunny and warm morning, very little wind and what wind there is is warm, driving over to the Nash road and Goldcliff areas of Newport the sun was throwing its rays out amongst the tress on either side of the road.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3771
photos
17
followers
13
following
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2025 7:16am
Tags
road
,
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
rays
