Previous
Photo 3773
Clouds
A cloudy but lovely morning, still on the warmish side with a slight breeze, a lot cooler than the heat we had last week. This was taken looking across the valleys to the mountains and the Risca area, from the top of Alt yr yn here in Newport.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3773
photos
17
followers
13
following
1033% complete
View this month »
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2025 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
views
Leave a Comment
365 Project
