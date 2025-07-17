Sign up
Photo 3775
Grey skies
A cloudy and wet start to the day, what a lousy night rain and quite humid and muggy. Out earlier and it’s a miserable morning raining and a grey sky everywhere you looked, this a photo looking down one of the main roads in Newport.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
