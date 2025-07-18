Previous
Monochrome sky by stuart46
Monochrome sky

A cloudy and breezy morning down by the Transporter Bridge.
A fabulous looking sky with all shades of greys plus black and white mixed in with the greys.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
