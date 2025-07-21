Previous
Blue sky and sunshine by stuart46
Photo 3779

Blue sky and sunshine

A beautiful morning, blue sky and very little cloud took a drive on the Chepstow road and the sun was casting its glow onto the Road
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
