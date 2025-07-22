Sign up
Previous
Photo 3780
Cloudy
A dry morning, cloudy, cooler with a slight breeze and the sun behind the clouds this was taken in one of the side streets in Pill Newport.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3780
photos
17
followers
13
following
View this month »
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2025 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
nature
,
sky
,
buildings
,
clouds
