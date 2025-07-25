Sign up
Photo 3783
Acrylic painting 2
Todays blip is another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a racing yacht, I saw this and took a photo of it on a trip to Mid Wales with my son.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3783
photos
17
followers
13
following
Tags
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
yacht
