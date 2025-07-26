Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3784
Tranquility (acrylic painting)
Todays blip is another one of my ascrylic paintings, this one is of a lovely tranquil scene a waterfall
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3784
photos
17
followers
13
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S602 ZOOM
Taken
26th July 2025 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
tranquil
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close