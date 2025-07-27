Previous
Robin (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Robin (acrylic painting)

Todays blip is a painting I done of one of my favourite little birds the beautiful robin
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
