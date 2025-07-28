Previous
Bald eagle (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Bald eagle (acrylic painting)

Todays blip is another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a bald eagle in full flight.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
John Falconer ace
Great painting. Love it!
July 28th, 2025  
