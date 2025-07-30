Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3788
Leisure time (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of an early morning of people relaxing down at the Seawall in Goldcliff here in Newport enjoying their favourite pastime fishing.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3788
photos
17
followers
13
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
3788
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2025 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
fishing
,
hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close