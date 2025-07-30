Previous
Leisure time (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Leisure time (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of an early morning of people relaxing down at the Seawall in Goldcliff here in Newport enjoying their favourite pastime fishing.
