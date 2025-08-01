Previous
Llama (acrylic painting ) by stuart46
Llama (acrylic painting )

One of my acrylic paints, this one is from a photo I took at walnut tree farm in Newport of a llama in a field with a backdrop of a sunrise.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
