Photo 3790
Llama (acrylic painting )
One of my acrylic paints, this one is from a photo I took at walnut tree farm in Newport of a llama in a field with a backdrop of a sunrise.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
animal
art
painting
acrylic
llama
hobby
