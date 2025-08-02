Previous
Tiger Lily (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Tiger Lily (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this is of one of our tiger Lillies in our garden, they are a beautiful flower but only last for one day.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
