Christ (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Christ (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is very special to me it is of the head of Christ the crucified one in silhouette
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
