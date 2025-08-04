Sign up
Photo 3793
Bird on branch (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one was done from a photo I took and it’s of a bird on a branch with the moon behind it
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Taken
4th August 2025 7:11am
Tags
moon
,
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
