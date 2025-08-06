Previous
Quarry walk (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Quarry walk (acrylic painting)

Another from my collection of acrylic paintings, this is one I done from a photo when myself and two friends went for a walk in abandoned quarry
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
