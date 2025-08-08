Previous
Tea rooms(acrylic painting) by stuart46
Tea rooms(acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the old tea house in the grounds of Belvue park here in Newport
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
