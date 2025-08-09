Previous
Sunset (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3798

Sunset (acrylic painting)

I love sunsets and sunrises, so I done one of my acrylic paintings of a sunset over the mountains.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
