Lighthouse (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3799

Lighthouse (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one was done from a photo I too a few years ago on a trip west wales on a dolphin watch trip and saw this lighthouse in the middle of the sea.
10th August 2025

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
