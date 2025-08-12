Sign up
Photo 3801
The tiger (acrylic painting)
Another of my animal acrylic paintings, this one is of a beautiful wild animal, the magnificent Tiger.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
animal
tiger
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
