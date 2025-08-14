Sign up
Photo 3803
Puffin (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a beautiful bird, the puffin this was taken from a photo I took on a trip to mid wales and on a dolphin watch boat ride where there was plenty of these birds flying around.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
puffin
