Dead tree (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Dead tree (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one was taken from a photo I took of one of my favourite subjects dead trees.this one is one of the best specimen of a dead tree.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
