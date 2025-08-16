Sign up
Photo 3805
The shark (acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of one of the most dangerous of creatures in the seas, a shark
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
16th August 2025 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
shark
,
hobby
