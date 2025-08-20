Previous
Countryside (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3809

Countryside (acrylic painting)

I took a lovely drive into the countryside to take a photo that inspired me to do this acrylic painting of the view across the fields and mountains.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
