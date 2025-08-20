Sign up
Photo 3809
Countryside (acrylic painting)
I took a lovely drive into the countryside to take a photo that inspired me to do this acrylic painting of the view across the fields and mountains.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S602 ZOOM
Taken
20th August 2025 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scene
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
countryside
,
hobby
