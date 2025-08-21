Previous
Rhinoceros (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Rhinoceros (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of large wild animal the Rhinoceros
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
