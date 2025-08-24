Previous
Elephant (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3812

Elephant (acrylic painting)

Another one from my wild animals set, this ids of the largest land animal the elephant.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact