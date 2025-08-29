Previous
Seascaape (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Seascaape (acrylic painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a seascape
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
