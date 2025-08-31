Sign up
Photo 3819
Buzzard (acrylic painting)
Another one of my birds of prey acrylic paintings, this one is of a buzzard.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
buzzard
