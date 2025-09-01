Sign up
Photo 3820
A day at the beach (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings was from a photo I took when we went to Exmouth on holiday called “a day at the beach”
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
