Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3821
Rosie (acrylic painting)
Looking through my acrylic paintings and came across this one, it’s our friends mothers little dog called Rosie
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3821
photos
17
followers
13
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd September 2025 4:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close