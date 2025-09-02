Previous
Rosie (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Rosie (acrylic painting)

Looking through my acrylic paintings and came across this one, it’s our friends mothers little dog called Rosie
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
