Photo 3822
Bridge over the river(acrylic painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a bridg3bover the river, making it a vert tranquil looking place
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
bridge
water
scene
art
painting
acrylic
hobby
