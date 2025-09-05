Previous
Reflections in the lake (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3824

Reflections in the lake (acrylic painting)

other of my acrylic paintings, this one is reflections in the lake
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact