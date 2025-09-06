Previous
Craggy cove (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Craggy cove (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings this one was taken from a photo my son sent me from a holiday they spent in Cornwall.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
