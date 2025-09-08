Previous
Mountain range (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Mountain range (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this is of mountains with lakes amongst them
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
