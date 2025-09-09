Sign up
Photo 3828
The kingfisher (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings this was from a photo I took over the lake in Newport of a very colourful bird the Kingfisher
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3828
photos
17
followers
13
following
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2025 3:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
hobby
,
kingfisher
