Seagull in flight by stuart46
Photo 3834

Seagull in flight

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a seagull flying over the tree tops
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
