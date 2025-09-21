Previous
Footprints in the snow (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Footprints in the snow (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this is one of my winter scenes footprints in the snow.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
