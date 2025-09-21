Sign up
Footprints in the snow (acrylic painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this is one of my winter scenes footprints in the snow.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
snow
art
painting
acrylic
footprints
hobby
