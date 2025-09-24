Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3843
Sunset and. Silhouettes
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of people in silhouette with a sunset behind
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3843
photos
18
followers
13
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
art
,
painting
,
acrylic
,
silhouettes
,
hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close