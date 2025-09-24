Previous
Sunset and. Silhouettes by stuart46
Photo 3843

Sunset and. Silhouettes

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of people in silhouette with a sunset behind
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
