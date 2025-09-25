Previous
Park life (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 3844

Park life (acrylic painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of an inner city park here in Newport
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
